Comparing United Insurance (UIHC) & RenaissanceRe (RNR)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get United Insurance alerts:

This table compares United Insurance and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $723.94 million 0.98 $10.14 million $0.38 43.37 RenaissanceRe $2.07 billion 2.95 $227.36 million $9.17 15.79

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Insurance pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance 0.04% 3.04% 0.73% RenaissanceRe 10.96% 9.18% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Insurance and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 RenaissanceRe 2 4 3 0 2.11

United Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $143.56, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Given United Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 52.4% of United Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats United Insurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance, including wind for residential condominium associations; and coverage to policyholders against third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.