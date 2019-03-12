Computacenter (CCC) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Computacenter from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 1,114 ($14.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 936 ($12.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,632 ($21.32).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.