Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMTL. Noble Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.32. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $29,135.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,162 shares in the company, valued at $884,675.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 104.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.