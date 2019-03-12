ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 269,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 45,974 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 190,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4,028.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,552,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after buying an additional 1,514,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

