Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWCO shares. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

CWCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

