Contrasting Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) and Adaptive Medias (ADTM)

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Adaptive Medias’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $2.59 billion 0.76 -$639.71 million ($0.58) -9.28 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -28.90% N/A -17.07% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Medias has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor and Adaptive Medias, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.05%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Adaptive Medias on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves the business service, retail, healthcare and medical, media, restaurant, entertainment, telecommunications, Internet and e-commerce, and food and food product industries. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated approximately 570,000 advertising displays. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.