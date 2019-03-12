Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VLRS. Imperial Capital cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.85 to $6.21 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.03. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,606,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after buying an additional 305,087 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 7,195,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 409,700 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.4% during the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,710,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 325,657 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,098,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 461,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

