Cooper Companies (COO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $317.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Companies exited the fiscal first quarter on a strong note, issuing a solid guidance for fiscal 2019. Also, the company saw solid gains from its core CVI unit, which performed impressively in the United States, the EMEA and the Asia Pacific. These apart, Cooper Companies continues to gain from the PARAGARD acquisition, which has been consistently driving CSI’s performance. Management is also optimistic about the Clarity, MyDay and Biofinity suite of products. The company’s portfolio of daily silicone hydrogel lenses makes it one of the stalwarts in the soft contact lens market. The company outperformed its industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, Cooper Companies’ soft genomics business in recent past is concerning. Gross margin at CVI unit was below management’s expectations. Moreover, a series of acquisitions pose significant integration risks. Stiff competition in the MedTech space is a woe.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Shares of COO opened at $288.81 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

