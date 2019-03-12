Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Cooper Companies worth $101,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 881 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $288.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $299.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer set a $282.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

