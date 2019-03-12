Costain Group (COST) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Costain Group (LON:COST) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

COST stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Tuesday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 298 ($3.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The company has a market cap of $376.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $5.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

