Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177,066 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $77,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 919,651 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.62. The stock had a trading volume of 774,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,508. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.83 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

