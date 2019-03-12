Couchain (COU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $23,065.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.07 or 0.17024287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046931 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001464 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

