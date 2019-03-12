CRH Medical (CRHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect CRH Medical to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

