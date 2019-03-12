Critical Analysis: Worldpay (WP) versus MoneyOnMobile (MOMT)

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worldpay and MoneyOnMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay $4.03 billion 7.63 $130.11 million $3.68 26.76 MoneyOnMobile $4.26 million 0.18 -$9.68 million N/A N/A

Worldpay has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Profitability

This table compares Worldpay and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay -3.99% 11.66% 4.23% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Worldpay shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Worldpay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Worldpay and MoneyOnMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay 0 5 23 0 2.82 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Worldpay currently has a consensus price target of $107.09, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Worldpay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Worldpay is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Risk & Volatility

Worldpay has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worldpay beats MoneyOnMobile on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through distribution channels, such as national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company has a strategic partnership with Paysafe Group. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

