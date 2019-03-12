Critical Review: GCI Liberty (GLIBA) versus Its Competitors

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) is one of 75 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GCI Liberty to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GCI Liberty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 830 2289 2248 124 2.30

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 20.31%. Given GCI Liberty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $919.20 million -$24.24 million -34.33 GCI Liberty Competitors $18.01 billion $1.66 billion 20.63

GCI Liberty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -67.49% -26.66% -12.99% GCI Liberty Competitors -8.83% 14.35% 2.53%

Summary

GCI Liberty peers beat GCI Liberty on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

