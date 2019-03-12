Critical Review: Upwork (UPWK) vs. Its Competitors

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Upwork to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upwork and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 3 0 2.60 Upwork Competitors 471 1985 2797 134 2.48

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Upwork’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upwork and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $202.55 million -$4.12 million -56.71 Upwork Competitors $1.27 billion $78.41 million -51.20

Upwork’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork N/A N/A N/A Upwork Competitors -44.45% -2,660.88% -11.13%

Summary

Upwork competitors beat Upwork on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

