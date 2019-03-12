Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Shares Bought by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1,993.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFR opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $360.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $377,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.38 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $104.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

