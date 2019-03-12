Dana (DAN) PT Raised to $23.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

DAN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Dana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. 359,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,096. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. Dana has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,517,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,814,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,977 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Precision Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Dana by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Path Capital LP now owns 1,370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Dana by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,384,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 832,815 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.