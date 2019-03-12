Dana L. Evan Sells 3,051 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total transaction of $347,356.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PFPT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.04. 581,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,284. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 131,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dana L. Evan Sells 3,051 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/dana-l-evan-sells-3051-shares-of-proofpoint-inc-pfpt-stock.html.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.