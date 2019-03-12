DAPPSTER Price Hits $0.0004 (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. DAPPSTER has a total market capitalization of $37,879.00 and $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPPSTER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPPSTER alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011744 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

DAPPSTER Profile

DAPPSTER uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com.

DAPPSTER Coin Trading

DAPPSTER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPPSTER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPPSTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPPSTER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPPSTER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.