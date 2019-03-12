DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $3.04 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00004830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $14,668.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2,406.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00002511 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00121223 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, RightBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Crex24, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

