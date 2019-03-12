Delizia Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (DELIZ)

Delizia (CURRENCY:DELIZ) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Delizia has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delizia has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of Delizia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delizia coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00245703 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00064621 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010013 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001762 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Delizia

Delizia (DELIZ) is a coin. Delizia’s total supply is 283,519 coins. Delizia’s official Twitter account is @DeliziaCoin. Delizia’s official website is www.deliziaproject.com.

Buying and Selling Delizia

Delizia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delizia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delizia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delizia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

