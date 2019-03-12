Denbury Resources (DNR) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.68. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 100693 shares changing hands.

DNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Denbury Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $788.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.56.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,470,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,876,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 853,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/denbury-resources-dnr-shares-gap-up-to-1-68.html.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.