Desjardins Cuts Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE MR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.50. 5,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,879. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.34.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 36 properties representing approximately 2.84 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

