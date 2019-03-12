Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Director Andre Roger Falzon Sells 23,496 Shares

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) Director Andre Roger Falzon sold 23,496 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total value of C$299,444.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,445.

DGC traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.26. 192,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,803. Detour Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Detour Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.55.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

