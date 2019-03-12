Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €80.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Macquarie set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.90 ($71.98) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.52 ($86.65).

BOSS opened at €62.36 ($72.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a one year high of €81.40 ($94.65).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

