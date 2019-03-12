Deutsche eMark Market Cap Reaches $141,250.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $141,250.00 and $50.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 48,979,594 coins and its circulating supply is 41,997,618 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

