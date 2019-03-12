Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. Leerink Swann started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Chardan Capital raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 2,119,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,487. The company has a market cap of $736.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.23. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 1,418.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.