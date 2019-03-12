DigiPulse (DGPT) Market Cap Achieves $39,157.00

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One DigiPulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. During the last week, DigiPulse has traded flat against the dollar. DigiPulse has a market cap of $39,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00392432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.01687046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005048 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025901 BTC.

DigiPulse’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io.

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

