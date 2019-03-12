Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPLO. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter worth approximately $99,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,464,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 830,436 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter worth approximately $13,536,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 42.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 513,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPLO shares. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of DPLO stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diplomat Pharmacy Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

