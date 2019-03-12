DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,580 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 217.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DWDP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen cut shares of DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

