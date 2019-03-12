DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 156.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,676,000 after purchasing an additional 389,592 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on DXC Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

