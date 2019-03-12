Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,986,626.72 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 445,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $1,986,626.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 200,447 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $914,038.32.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 1,444 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $6,700.16.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 174,363 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $793,351.65.

On Friday, February 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 66,253 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $263,024.41.

On Monday, February 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 84,969 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $341,575.38.

On Monday, January 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 10,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $45,526.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 81,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $363,858.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 185,553 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $827,566.38.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 256,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.20. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 73,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

