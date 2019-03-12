Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 53,549 shares during the last quarter.

ETW opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

