ECC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $91.00 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. In the last week, ECC has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $91.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006366 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025640 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014554 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00145972 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002631 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000315 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020461 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

