Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,216. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

