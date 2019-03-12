EDU Token (EDU) Market Cap Hits $0.00

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One EDU Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDU Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDU Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDU Token alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.02347383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00497666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024132 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020477 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010552 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

EDU Token Profile

EDU is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO. The official website for EDU Token is os.university. The official message board for EDU Token is medium.com/@opensourceuni.

EDU Token Token Trading

EDU Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDU Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDU Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDU Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDU Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.