Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Holdings Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen set a $190.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.10.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $173.76. 490,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $178.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $977,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,024,758.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,374.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,822 shares of company stock worth $27,956,267. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

