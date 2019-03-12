El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $106.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 81,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,189,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of December 06, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

