Elastic NV (ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $5,916,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

