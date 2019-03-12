EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of EMC Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, EMC Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

EMCI stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. EMC Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.58.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EMC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMC Insurance Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EMC Insurance Group by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EMC Insurance Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in EMC Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMC Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

