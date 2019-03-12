Emerald Crypto Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $97,100.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 765.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

