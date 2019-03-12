Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $22.05 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.02353857 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002943 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00032487 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,213,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,193,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, CoinBene, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Hotbit, Coinsuper and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.