Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,949,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,342,000 after buying an additional 961,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 390.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 415,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after buying an additional 243,347 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,662.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 83.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 168,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. 42,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,999. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

