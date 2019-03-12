EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) and Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Head-To-Head Contrast

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) and Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Energy Transfer LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. EnLink Midstream Partners pays out 5,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer LP Unit pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer LP Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream Partners 3.76% 8.27% 2.96% Energy Transfer LP Unit 3.18% 6.19% 2.16%

Risk & Volatility

EnLink Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Transfer LP Unit has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EnLink Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer LP Unit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream Partners 0 13 2 0 2.13 Energy Transfer LP Unit 0 0 6 0 3.00

EnLink Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $16.92, indicating a potential upside of 40.44%. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.19%. Given EnLink Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnLink Midstream Partners is more favorable than Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of EnLink Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Energy Transfer LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of EnLink Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Energy Transfer LP Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer LP Unit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream Partners $5.74 billion 0.74 $148.90 million $0.03 401.67 Energy Transfer LP Unit $54.09 billion 0.32 $915.00 million $1.15 13.19

Energy Transfer LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than EnLink Midstream Partners. Energy Transfer LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate. It operates processing plants that remove NGLs from the natural gas stream that is transported to the processing plants by its own gathering systems or by third-party pipelines; and purchases natural gas and NGLs from producers and other supply sources, and sells that natural gas to utilities, industrial consumers, other marketers, and pipelines. The company also fractionates NGLs into purity products, such as ethane, propane, iso-butane, butane, and natural gasoline. It operates approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines, 20 natural gas processing plants, 7 fractionators, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and brine disposal wells, as well as a crude oil trucking fleet. EnLink Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Crosstex Energy L.P. and changed its name to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in March 2014. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

