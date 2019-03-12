Equal (EQL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, CoinExchange and IDEX. Equal has a market cap of $323,934.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00393625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.01684759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00227549 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004937 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,135,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,483,964 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

