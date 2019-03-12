Etrion (ETX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th.

Etrion stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,201.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. Etrion has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Etrion in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

