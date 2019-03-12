Eventbrite (EB) PT Lowered to $0.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $22.89 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.