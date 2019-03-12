Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Holdings Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,532 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Everbridge worth $99,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Everbridge by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Everbridge by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.97. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $74.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.04 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 20,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,385.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,566 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Everbridge to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

