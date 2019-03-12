Experian (EXPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,981 ($25.89).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 1,999 ($26.12) on Monday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,428 ($18.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,708 ($22.32).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

